Short Interest in UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Decreases By 96.0%

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 96.0% from the July 31st total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UCBJY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of UCB from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of UCB from €122.00 ($124.49) to €120.00 ($122.45) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of UCB from €95.00 ($96.94) to €87.00 ($88.78) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on UCB from €95.00 ($96.94) to €90.00 ($91.84) in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Societe Generale cut their price objective on UCB from €111.00 ($113.27) to €106.00 ($108.16) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.75.

UCB Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS UCBJY opened at $35.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.39. UCB has a 1-year low of $34.85 and a 1-year high of $63.94.

About UCB

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for epilepsy seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

