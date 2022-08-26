Short Interest in United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Decreases By 94.7%

United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 94.7% from the July 31st total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 258,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

United Utilities Group Trading Down 1.1 %

OTCMKTS UUGRY opened at $25.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.34. United Utilities Group has a 12 month low of $23.90 and a 12 month high of $30.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.

Get United Utilities Group alerts:

United Utilities Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.6811 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a yield of 4.09%. This is a boost from United Utilities Group’s previous dividend of $0.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

United Utilities Group Company Profile

Separately, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of United Utilities Group from GBX 1,110 ($13.41) to GBX 1,250 ($15.10) in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,115.00.

(Get Rating)

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 78,000 km of wastewater pipes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Utilities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Utilities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.