Short Interest in VPR Brands, LP (OTCMKTS:VPRB) Decreases By 99.0%

VPR Brands, LP (OTCMKTS:VPRB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 99.0% from the July 31st total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 409,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
VPR Brands Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS VPRB opened at $0.07 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.06. VPR Brands has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.13.
About VPR Brands
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VPR Brands (VPRB)
- Should AbbVie Inc. Have a Place in Your Dividend Portfolio?
- Is PayPal A Buy After Post-Earnings Price Jump?
- Williams-Sonoma’s High-End Consumers Are Still Spending
- Snowflake Stock Soars On Strong Results
- ShockWave Stuns With 40% Post-Earnings Price Move: Is It A Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for VPR Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VPR Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.