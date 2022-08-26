Short Interest in VPR Brands, LP (OTCMKTS:VPRB) Decreases By 99.0%

VPR Brands, LP (OTCMKTS:VPRBGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 99.0% from the July 31st total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 409,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

VPR Brands Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS VPRB opened at $0.07 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.06. VPR Brands has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.13.

About VPR Brands

VPR Brands, LP operates in the electronic cigarette, personal vaporizer, and pocket lighter industry in the United States. The company designs, markets, and distributes a line of pocket lighters under the DISSIM brand; vaporizers for essential oils, concentrates, and dry herbs under the HoneyStick brand; cannabidiol products under the Goldline brand; and electronic cigarettes and vaporizers under the KRAVE brand; and e-liquids.

