Short Interest in Vystar Co. (OTCMKTS:VYST) Drops By 99.0%

Posted by on Aug 26th, 2022

Vystar Co. (OTCMKTS:VYSTGet Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.0% from the July 31st total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,809,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Vystar Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS VYST opened at $0.00 on Friday. Vystar has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.02.

Vystar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vystar Corporation manufactures and sells air purifiers in the United States. The company offers RXair, a residential filterless air purifier; RX400, a food and drug administration (FDA) cleared class II filterless air purifier; and RX3000, a commercial FDA cleared class II air purifier. It also manufactures and sells Vytex natural rubber latex products to the manufacturers of rubber and rubber end products; and manufacturers of a range of consumer and medical products, such as adhesives, gloves, balloons, condoms, and other medical devices, as well as natural rubber latex foam mattresses, toppers, and pillows.

See Also

