Short Interest in Vystar Co. (OTCMKTS:VYST) Drops By 99.0%

Vystar Co. (OTCMKTS:VYST – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.0% from the July 31st total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,809,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Vystar Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS VYST opened at $0.00 on Friday. Vystar has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.02.
Vystar Company Profile
