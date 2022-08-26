Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Siebert Financial from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th.

Get Siebert Financial alerts:

Siebert Financial Stock Down 2.0 %

SIEB opened at $1.79 on Thursday. Siebert Financial has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $3.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $58.00 million, a P/E ratio of 89.54 and a beta of -0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.59 and a 200-day moving average of $1.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Siebert Financial ( NASDAQ:SIEB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.72 million during the quarter. Siebert Financial had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 2.04%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Siebert Financial stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.11% of Siebert Financial worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 61.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Siebert Financial

(Get Rating)

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers discount brokerage services, including self-directed trading, wealth management, financial advice, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, equity compensation plans, securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Siebert Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siebert Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.