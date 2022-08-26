Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) Short Interest Update

Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,700 shares, a decline of 48.7% from the July 31st total of 166,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 147,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sierra Metals

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMTS. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sierra Metals by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,401,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 507,183 shares in the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Metals during the fourth quarter worth $2,821,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sierra Metals by 5.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,885,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,125,000 after purchasing an additional 378,500 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Metals during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Sierra Metals by 158.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 26,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.72% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Metals Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS opened at $0.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.43. Sierra Metals has a 52 week low of $0.48 and a 52 week high of $2.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sierra Metals Company Profile

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SMTS shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Sierra Metals from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. CIBC lowered their price target on Sierra Metals from C$1.90 to C$1.75 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Sierra Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

Featured Stories

