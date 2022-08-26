Simon Property Group, Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $3.01 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:SPG)

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Simon Property Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $3.01 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.99. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Simon Property Group’s current full-year earnings is $11.72 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Simon Property Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.04 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.66 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.11 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $3.04 EPS.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.08. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.59% and a return on equity of 56.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $158.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $145.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $173.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.73.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $108.24 on Friday. Simon Property Group has a 1 year low of $93.06 and a 1 year high of $171.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $37.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.44.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPG. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 3,000.0% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.47%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 106.08%.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

