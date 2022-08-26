Simon Property Group, Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $3.01 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:SPG)

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Simon Property Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $3.01 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.99. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Simon Property Group’s current full-year earnings is $11.72 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Simon Property Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.04 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.66 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.11 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $3.04 EPS.
Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.08. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.59% and a return on equity of 56.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
Simon Property Group Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $108.24 on Friday. Simon Property Group has a 1 year low of $93.06 and a 1 year high of $171.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $37.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.44.
Institutional Trading of Simon Property Group
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPG. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 3,000.0% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.
Simon Property Group Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.47%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 106.08%.
About Simon Property Group
Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Simon Property Group (SPG)
- Should AbbVie Inc. Have a Place in Your Dividend Portfolio?
- Is PayPal A Buy After Post-Earnings Price Jump?
- Williams-Sonoma’s High-End Consumers Are Still Spending
- Snowflake Stock Soars On Strong Results
- ShockWave Stuns With 40% Post-Earnings Price Move: Is It A Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.