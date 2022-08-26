Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $3.48 Million Holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $3,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,116,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,025,138,000 after acquiring an additional 89,065 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,705,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $829,531,000 after acquiring an additional 317,514 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,154,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $706,038,000 after acquiring an additional 91,085 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 32.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,122,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $528,732,000 after acquiring an additional 517,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,631,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $364,358,000 after acquiring an additional 51,777 shares during the last quarter. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FLT shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.33.

Shares of NYSE FLT opened at $232.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $219.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.78 and a 52-week high of $282.02.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

