Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases 6,800 Shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.18% of Knowles worth $3,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KN. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Knowles in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Knowles in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Knowles in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new stake in Knowles in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Knowles in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Knowles alerts:

Knowles Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KN opened at $16.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Knowles Co. has a twelve month low of $15.40 and a twelve month high of $23.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.50 and its 200-day moving average is $19.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 1.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Knowles ( NYSE:KN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Knowles had a positive return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $188.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Knowles Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KN shares. Roth Capital lowered Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered Knowles from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Knowles in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Knowles in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Knowles has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.63.

Knowles Profile

(Get Rating)

Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.