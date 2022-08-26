Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 52.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,980 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 172,881 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Invesco were worth $3,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVZ. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Invesco by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Invesco during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Invesco during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on IVZ. StockNews.com lowered Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Invesco from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Invesco from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Invesco from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Invesco from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Invesco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.68.

In other Invesco news, major shareholder Mm Asset Management Holding Ll acquired 827,590 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.08 per share, for a total transaction of $13,307,647.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 80,504,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,516,042.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE IVZ opened at $17.97 on Friday. Invesco Ltd. has a one year low of $15.20 and a one year high of $27.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.18 and a 200 day moving average of $19.19. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.20). Invesco had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 19.67%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Invesco’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. Invesco’s payout ratio is 32.33%.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

