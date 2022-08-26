Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 2,375 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,375 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $2,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HRL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Hormel Foods to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Hormel Foods to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.86.

Hormel Foods Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Hormel Foods stock opened at $51.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12-month low of $40.48 and a 12-month high of $55.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.45.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Hormel Foods

In other news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total value of $225,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,869 shares in the company, valued at $1,481,405.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $225,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,869 shares in the company, valued at $1,481,405.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher J. Policinski sold 2,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $97,629.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,944,702.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.