Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 2,913 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,913 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $3,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CCL. Candlestick Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 5,557,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,058 shares during the period. Sirios Capital Management L P raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 1,436,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,905,000 after purchasing an additional 620,474 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,611,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,031,000 after purchasing an additional 465,500 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,239,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,070,000 after purchasing an additional 438,135 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,682,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,677,000 after purchasing an additional 399,545 shares during the period. 65.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CCL stock opened at $10.54 on Friday. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12 month low of $8.10 and a 12 month high of $27.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.64. The stock has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 2.08.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 24th. The company reported ($1.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by ($0.50). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 67.51% and a negative net margin of 156.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.80) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on CCL shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $21.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $13.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.98.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

