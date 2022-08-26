Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 7,990 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,990 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $3,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 48,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after buying an additional 11,295 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 5,587.8% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 69,903 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 68,674 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 643,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,141,000 after purchasing an additional 35,179 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 12,131 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $47.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.07. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $37.44 and a 12-month high of $50.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.75.

Insider Activity at Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.25. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Arch Capital Group’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 12,237 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total value of $575,873.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 412,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,435,309.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 16,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total transaction of $734,334.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,824,707.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 12,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total value of $575,873.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,990 shares in the company, valued at $19,435,309.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,783 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,993. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on ACGL shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.38.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Featured Articles

