Small Pharma (CVE:DMT) Shares Down 2.9%

Small Pharma Inc. (CVE:DMT – Get Rating) was down 2.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. Approximately 190,449 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the average daily volume of 117,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Small Pharma Stock Up 2.8 %

The firm has a market cap of C$59.66 million and a PE ratio of -2.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.18.

Get Small Pharma alerts:

Small Pharma (CVE:DMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Small Pharma Inc. will post -0.0584615 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Small Pharma

Small Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing short-acting psychedelics with therapy for the treatment of mental health conditions. The company's clinical program is N,N-dimethyltryptamine assisted therapy to treat major depressive disorder. It is also developing a pipeline of proprietary preclinical assets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Small Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Small Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.