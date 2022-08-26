Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $11.64 Per Share

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) – Analysts at Scotiabank raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 23rd. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $11.64 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $11.33. The consensus estimate for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s current full-year earnings is $12.66 per share.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SQM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $103.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $78.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.29.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Trading Up 3.9 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

NYSE:SQM opened at $105.89 on Friday. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 12 month low of $46.13 and a 12 month high of $115.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $27.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.86.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 45,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after buying an additional 3,508 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 3,308 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 59,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. 19.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.