SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Purchased by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,267,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 1.8% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 4,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SolarEdge Technologies Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $300.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a PE ratio of 117.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.86 and a 52-week high of $389.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $296.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $287.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $727.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.75 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 5.78%. On average, equities research analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 2nd. Barclays began coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $389.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $334.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $359.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Meir Adest sold 7,722 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.83, for a total transaction of $2,415,673.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 168,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,660,238.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Meir Adest sold 7,722 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.83, for a total transaction of $2,415,673.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 168,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,660,238.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 1,900 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.58, for a total value of $573,002.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,794,177.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,335 shares of company stock worth $5,423,569. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile



SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

