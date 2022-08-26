Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.30.

Separately, Barclays upped their price objective on Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from €17.70 ($18.06) to €18.60 ($18.98) in a research note on Friday, August 19th.

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente Price Performance

SEYMF opened at $22.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.74. Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente has a 52 week low of $15.15 and a 52 week high of $27.40.

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente Company Profile

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, SA engages in the solar photovoltaic power generation business. The company owns, manages, and operates photovoltaic plants in Spain, Italy, Uruguay, and Greece. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

