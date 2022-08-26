Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Short Interest Down 46.7% in August

Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 46.7% from the July 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SONVY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Sonova from CHF 399 to CHF 346 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Oddo Bhf lowered Sonova from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Sonova from CHF 435 to CHF 380 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Sonova from CHF 415 to CHF 380 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sonova presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $368.67.

Sonova Price Performance

Shares of Sonova stock opened at $57.03 on Friday. Sonova has a 12-month low of $55.91 and a 12-month high of $87.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.45.

Sonova Dividend Announcement

Sonova Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.546 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 0.88%.

Sonova Holding AG designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes hearing care solutions for adults and children. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. The company offers wireless communication products; rechargeable hearing aids; wireless headsets, speech enhanced hearables, audiophile headphones, microphones, and wireless transmission systems; and audiological care services.

Further Reading

