SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE) Holdings Raised by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.44% of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHE. Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 25.1% during the first quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 104,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,631,000 after acquiring an additional 20,926 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 118.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 14,307 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 76,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,817,000 after purchasing an additional 11,631 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $729,000. Finally, Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $504,000.

SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of SHE opened at $84.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.42. SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF has a 1-year low of $72.87 and a 1-year high of $108.38.

