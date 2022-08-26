SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE) Holdings Raised by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Posted by on Aug 26th, 2022

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHEGet Rating) by 21.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.44% of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHE. Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 25.1% during the first quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 104,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,631,000 after acquiring an additional 20,926 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 118.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 14,307 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 76,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,817,000 after purchasing an additional 11,631 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $729,000. Finally, Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $504,000.

SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of SHE opened at $84.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.42. SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF has a 1-year low of $72.87 and a 1-year high of $108.38.

