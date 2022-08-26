Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Given New $142.00 Price Target at Rosenblatt Securities

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Rosenblatt Securities from $152.00 to $142.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the software company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Splunk from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen cut their price objective on Splunk from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $118.00 price target (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Splunk in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Splunk from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Splunk from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $137.25.

Splunk Price Performance

NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $97.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.54. The stock has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a PE ratio of -15.61 and a beta of 1.38. Splunk has a 52 week low of $84.63 and a 52 week high of $176.66.

Insider Activity

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $798.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.92 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 396.11% and a negative net margin of 32.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.63) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Splunk will post -4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Shawn Bice sold 31,316 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total value of $2,747,352.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,095,846.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total value of $77,774.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 130,311 shares in the company, valued at $11,477,792.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Bice sold 31,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total transaction of $2,747,352.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,095,846.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Splunk

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 66.4% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 228 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in Splunk by 109.2% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 235 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Splunk during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

