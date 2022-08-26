Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target Lowered to $139.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $143.00 to $139.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and issued a $118.00 price target (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Splunk in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Splunk from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Splunk from $175.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Splunk from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Splunk from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $137.25.

Splunk Price Performance

SPLK stock opened at $97.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.61 and a beta of 1.38. Splunk has a fifty-two week low of $84.63 and a fifty-two week high of $176.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Splunk

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $798.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.92 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 396.11% and a negative net margin of 32.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.63) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Splunk will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Splunk news, insider Shawn Bice sold 31,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total transaction of $2,747,352.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,095,846.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total value of $77,774.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 130,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,477,792.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shawn Bice sold 31,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total transaction of $2,747,352.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,095,846.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Splunk

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Splunk by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 4,845 shares of the software company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,844 shares of the software company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 4,133 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 130.3% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 122,981 shares of the software company’s stock worth $10,879,000 after buying an additional 69,586 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 41,931 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,709,000 after buying an additional 13,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,027 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,502,000 after buying an additional 5,191 shares during the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Splunk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

Featured Articles

