Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target Lowered to $145.00 at Truist Financial

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Splunk from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Splunk from $145.00 to $118.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Splunk from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Splunk in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set a buy rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Splunk from $152.00 to $142.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $137.25.

Shares of SPLK stock opened at $97.12 on Thursday. Splunk has a 12-month low of $84.63 and a 12-month high of $176.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.61 and a beta of 1.38.

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.44. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 396.11% and a negative net margin of 32.85%. The firm had revenue of $798.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.63) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Splunk will post -4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total value of $77,774.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 130,311 shares in the company, valued at $11,477,792.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Splunk news, insider Shawn Bice sold 31,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total transaction of $2,747,352.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,680 shares in the company, valued at $9,095,846.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total value of $77,774.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 130,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,477,792.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Splunk by 2.7% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 4,845 shares of the software company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Splunk by 72.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,844 shares of the software company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 4,133 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 130.3% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 122,981 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $10,879,000 after purchasing an additional 69,586 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 41,931 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,709,000 after purchasing an additional 13,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,027 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,502,000 after purchasing an additional 5,191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

