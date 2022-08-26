Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) PT Lowered to $135.00

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Loop Capital from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SPLK has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Splunk from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Splunk from $160.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup restated a neutral rating and issued a $118.00 price objective (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Splunk in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Splunk from $152.00 to $142.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Splunk in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $137.25.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK opened at $97.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.54. The firm has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.61 and a beta of 1.38. Splunk has a 52 week low of $84.63 and a 52 week high of $176.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09.

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $798.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.92 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 396.11% and a negative net margin of 32.85%. Splunk’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.63) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Splunk will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total value of $77,774.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 130,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,477,792.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Splunk news, insider Shawn Bice sold 31,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total value of $2,747,352.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,095,846.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total value of $77,774.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 130,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,477,792.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Splunk by 179.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 319 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Splunk by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 228 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

