Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) PT Lowered to $95.00 at Cowen

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Cowen from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Splunk from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Splunk from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Splunk in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup restated a neutral rating and issued a $118.00 target price (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Splunk in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Splunk from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $137.25.

Get Splunk alerts:

Splunk Stock Performance

SPLK opened at $97.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Splunk has a 52-week low of $84.63 and a 52-week high of $176.66. The firm has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.61 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.68 and its 200-day moving average is $112.54.

Insider Activity

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.44. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 396.11% and a negative net margin of 32.85%. The business had revenue of $798.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.63) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Splunk will post -4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total transaction of $77,774.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 130,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,477,792.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Shawn Bice sold 31,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total value of $2,747,352.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,095,846.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total value of $77,774.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 130,311 shares in the company, valued at $11,477,792.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Splunk

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Splunk by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 4,845 shares of the software company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Splunk by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,844 shares of the software company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 4,133 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in Splunk by 130.3% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 122,981 shares of the software company’s stock worth $10,879,000 after buying an additional 69,586 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Splunk by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 41,931 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,709,000 after buying an additional 13,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Splunk by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,027 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,502,000 after buying an additional 5,191 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

About Splunk

(Get Rating)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.