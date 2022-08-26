STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC cut its holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,950 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of STAG. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,305,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $351,258,000 after purchasing an additional 877,303 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,186,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 54.4% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,774,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,358,000 after purchasing an additional 625,080 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,741,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,478,000 after buying an additional 440,060 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,461,000. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

STAG Industrial Stock Performance

NYSE:STAG opened at $32.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.98. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.43 and a fifty-two week high of $48.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.75.

STAG Industrial Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1217 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.06%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on STAG shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.25.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.