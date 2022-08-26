State of Tennessee Treasury Department Cuts Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $4,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MNST. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 5.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 777,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,152,000 after purchasing an additional 42,537 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in Monster Beverage in the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. LGT Group Foundation increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 40.8% in the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 280,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,056,000 after purchasing an additional 81,253 shares during the last quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 66.7% in the first quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Monster Beverage in the first quarter valued at approximately $510,000. 63.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monster Beverage

In other Monster Beverage news, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $4,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 310,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,232,204. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Monster Beverage news, insider Guy Carling sold 26,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total value of $2,386,108.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,349,997.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $4,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,232,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $91.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.19. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $71.78 and a 1-year high of $99.81. The company has a market cap of $48.04 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.92.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.19). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 20.40%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on MNST. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.40.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

