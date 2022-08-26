State of Tennessee Treasury Department Cuts Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,024 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 743 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $4,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GPC. First National Trust Co lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 0.4% during the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 21,502 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 2.8% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 3.8% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 29.3% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 4.1% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,208 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genuine Parts Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of GPC opened at $159.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $144.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.12. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $115.63 and a twelve month high of $161.45. The stock has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.67% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.895 dividend. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on GPC shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Bank of America upgraded Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.20.

About Genuine Parts

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

