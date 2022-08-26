State of Tennessee Treasury Department Cuts Stock Holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in UGI were worth $4,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in UGI by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 72,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in UGI by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in UGI by 825.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 27,755 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in UGI by 77.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,072,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,235,000 after purchasing an additional 466,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in UGI by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 257,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,817,000 after purchasing an additional 19,505 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Get UGI alerts:

UGI Stock Up 1.0 %

UGI opened at $40.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. UGI Co. has a 1-year low of $33.04 and a 1-year high of $47.37. The company has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.77.

UGI Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. UGI’s payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UGI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of UGI from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

UGI Profile

(Get Rating)

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.