State of Tennessee Treasury Department Decreases Stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Genpact were worth $4,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Genpact in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Genpact in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Genpact in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Genpact in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Genpact by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Genpact alerts:

Insider Activity at Genpact

In related news, SVP Kathryn Vanpelt Stein sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total transaction of $1,431,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,686,219.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Genpact news, SVP Heather White sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total value of $725,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,479,187.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kathryn Vanpelt Stein sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total value of $1,431,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,223 shares in the company, valued at $4,686,219.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Stock Performance

Shares of G opened at $47.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.77. Genpact Limited has a 52-week low of $37.68 and a 52-week high of $54.03. The firm has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 8.09%. Genpact’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genpact Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on G shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Genpact from $55.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com lowered Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Genpact from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genpact has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Genpact Profile

(Get Rating)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding G? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.