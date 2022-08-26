State of Tennessee Treasury Department Decreases Stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Genpact were worth $4,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Genpact in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Genpact in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Genpact in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Genpact in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Genpact by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Genpact
In related news, SVP Kathryn Vanpelt Stein sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total transaction of $1,431,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,686,219.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Genpact news, SVP Heather White sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total value of $725,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,479,187.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kathryn Vanpelt Stein sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total value of $1,431,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,223 shares in the company, valued at $4,686,219.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.
Genpact Stock Performance
Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 8.09%. Genpact’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Genpact Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on G shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Genpact from $55.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com lowered Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Genpact from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genpact has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.
Genpact Profile
Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.
