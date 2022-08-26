State of Tennessee Treasury Department Decreases Stock Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 61,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,205 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $4,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,532,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,765,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Price Performance

Shares of BRO stock opened at $66.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.90. The company has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.54. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a one year low of $52.91 and a one year high of $74.00.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $838.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.46 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BRO. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Brown & Brown to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.63.

About Brown & Brown

(Get Rating)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

