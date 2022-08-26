State of Tennessee Treasury Department Grows Stock Position in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,844 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $5,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ASB. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Associated Banc in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Appleton Group LLC purchased a new position in Associated Banc in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Associated Banc in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Associated Banc in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Associated Banc to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Associated Banc to $28.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Associated Banc presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Associated Banc Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE ASB opened at $21.21 on Friday. Associated Banc-Corp has a 12 month low of $17.45 and a 12 month high of $25.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.60 and a 200-day moving average of $21.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.07.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.12. Associated Banc had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $296.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Associated Banc Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

