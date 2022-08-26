State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $4.88 Million Holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) by 52.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 681,244 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234,933 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $4,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $356,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,723 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $9.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.39.

Southwestern Energy Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE SWN opened at $7.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 1.23. Southwestern Energy has a one year low of $3.81 and a one year high of $9.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.80 and its 200-day moving average is $6.84.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 165.90% and a negative net margin of 8.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 294.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Southwestern Energy announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, June 21st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy company to reacquire up to 13.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Southwestern Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.