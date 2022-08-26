State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $5.20 Million Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,512 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,832 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $5,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,151 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after buying an additional 4,871 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter valued at $280,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,821 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 863,764 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $98,711,000 after purchasing an additional 18,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,865,310 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $556,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $90.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.84 and its 200-day moving average is $87.94. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.24 and a 52-week high of $123.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $31.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.03.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 36.36%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 29.45%.

Insider Transactions at Ross Stores

In other news, Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total transaction of $81,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,044.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ROST. OTR Global downgraded shares of Ross Stores to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.61.

Ross Stores Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

