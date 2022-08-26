State of Tennessee Treasury Department Increases Stock Holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $5,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPCH. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Option Care Health in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Option Care Health in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Option Care Health in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in Option Care Health in the first quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Option Care Health in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OPCH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Option Care Health from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Option Care Health from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Option Care Health from $32.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Option Care Health from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Option Care Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Option Care Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.25.

In other Option Care Health news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 11,000,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $363,110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,247,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,416,506.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $181,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 80,760 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,442,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,011,769 shares of company stock worth $363,472,089 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Option Care Health stock opened at $32.77 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.77. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.32 and a 52-week high of $35.57.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $980.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.93 million. Option Care Health had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

