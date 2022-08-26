State of Tennessee Treasury Department Lowers Stock Holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,653 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $4,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 18,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 5.9% in the first quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

J has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $159.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.57.

Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock opened at $133.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.11 and a 1 year high of $150.32. The company has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.75.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.06. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 3.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

