State of Tennessee Treasury Department Raises Stock Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,006 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,902 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $5,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,644,619 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,104,696,000 after buying an additional 1,102,837 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 80.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,265,288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,514,232,000 after buying an additional 1,008,720 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $333,066,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,083,728 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $722,658,000 after buying an additional 342,438 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,318,132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $881,105,000 after buying an additional 308,920 shares during the period. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EPAM shares. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on EPAM Systems from $370.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on EPAM Systems from $381.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on EPAM Systems to $520.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen raised their price objective on EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on EPAM Systems from $410.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $473.71.

In other news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 100 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.10, for a total value of $34,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,662,604.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 100 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.10, for a total value of $34,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,662,604.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,662 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total value of $705,917.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,995,791.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,627 shares of company stock worth $28,935,768. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE EPAM opened at $446.11 on Friday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.59 and a fifty-two week high of $725.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $357.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $326.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $25.59 billion, a PE ratio of 72.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.77.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.67. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. EPAM Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

