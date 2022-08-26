State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 1,621 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,621 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $5,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ledyard National Bank lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 8,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 17.2% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 10,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 9,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $106.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.54. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.84 and a 1 year high of $108.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.53.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 15.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.7275 dividend. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 67.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WEC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America raised WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at WEC Energy Group

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total value of $78,907.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,346,498.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total value of $78,907.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,303 shares in the company, valued at $2,346,498.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 31,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $3,280,530.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,771.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,586 shares of company stock valued at $4,968,059. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About WEC Energy Group

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

