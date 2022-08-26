State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 1,761 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,761 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $5,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 279.6% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 25,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,372,000 after buying an additional 18,452 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 6.7% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 55,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 53.4% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 35,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 12,324 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 28.1% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 37,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 8,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the first quarter valued at approximately $460,000. 65.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

Shares of ED opened at $99.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.29 and a 200 day moving average of $93.51. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.52 and a twelve month high of $101.57.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 7.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ED has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the company from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Stories

