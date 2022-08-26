State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 4,295 Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,295 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $4,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 22,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $41.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.86.

In other Baker Hughes news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 103,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $3,851,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 472,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,676,459.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Baker Hughes news, Director Michael R. Dumais bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.39 per share, for a total transaction of $243,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,189.03. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 103,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $3,851,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 472,759 shares in the company, valued at $17,676,459.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKR opened at $26.65 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $22.11 and a 12-month high of $39.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.65 and its 200 day moving average is $31.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $27.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.98 and a beta of 1.42.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.11). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -167.44%.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

