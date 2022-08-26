State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 47,600 Shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its holdings in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 118,536 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 47,600 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in InMode were worth $4,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INMD. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of InMode by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 500 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of InMode by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 500 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of InMode by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,424 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of InMode by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of InMode during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. 53.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of InMode from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of InMode from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of InMode from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of InMode from $44.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of InMode from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

Shares of INMD stock opened at $34.47 on Friday. InMode Ltd. has a 52-week low of $20.60 and a 52-week high of $99.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 2.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.27 and a 200-day moving average of $31.58.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The healthcare company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.08. InMode had a net margin of 42.66% and a return on equity of 41.50%. The company had revenue of $113.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

