State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 8,098 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 46.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,465 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,098 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $5,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 18,878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,562,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,364,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,322,935,000 after buying an additional 81,377 shares during the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 40,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,082,000 after buying an additional 16,061 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 5,464 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,057,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 227.4% in the 1st quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 11,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,276,000 after buying an additional 7,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at SVB Financial Group

In related news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.41, for a total transaction of $242,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,626,728.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SVB Financial Group Trading Up 2.1 %

SIVB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $625.00 to $430.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $534.00 to $498.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Argus raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $1,100.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $574.73.

NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $438.51 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $415.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $486.46. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $355.37 and a 12 month high of $763.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $25.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.75.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.76 by ($2.16). SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 25.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 30.4 EPS for the current year.

About SVB Financial Group

(Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.