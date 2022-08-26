State of Tennessee Treasury Department Trims Stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in IDEX were worth $4,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 261,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,058,000 after purchasing an additional 66,911 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in IDEX by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 35,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,880,000 after acquiring an additional 16,120 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in IDEX by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,083,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,778,000 after acquiring an additional 223,005 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co increased its position in IDEX by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 6,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IDEX in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. 96.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IEX shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on IDEX from $219.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Oppenheimer upgraded IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Mizuho boosted their target price on IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on IDEX in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on IDEX from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.91.

IEX opened at $213.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.84. IDEX Co. has a 1-year low of $172.18 and a 1-year high of $240.33.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.13. IDEX had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 17.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.82%.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

