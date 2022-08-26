StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
RMTI stock opened at $1.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.69. Rockwell Medical has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $7.70.
Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.25. Rockwell Medical had a negative net margin of 43.33% and a negative return on equity of 395.64%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.99) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Medical will post -3.15 EPS for the current year.
Rockwell Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biopharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis in the United States and internationally. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores.
