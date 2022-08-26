StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Rockwell Medical Stock Performance

RMTI stock opened at $1.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.69. Rockwell Medical has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $7.70.

Get Rockwell Medical alerts:

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.25. Rockwell Medical had a negative net margin of 43.33% and a negative return on equity of 395.64%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.99) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Medical will post -3.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Rockwell Medical

Rockwell Medical Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Rockwell Medical by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 281,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 55,700 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Rockwell Medical by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 535,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 92,046 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Rockwell Medical by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,957,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 758,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richmond Brothers Inc. acquired a new stake in Rockwell Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,853,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.88% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biopharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis in the United States and internationally. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.