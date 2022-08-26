StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on STRM. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Streamline Health Solutions in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Streamline Health Solutions from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th.

Streamline Health Solutions Stock Up 0.6 %

Streamline Health Solutions stock opened at $1.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 0.81. Streamline Health Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $1.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Streamline Health Solutions

Streamline Health Solutions ( NASDAQ:STRM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.94 million during the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative net margin of 35.29% and a negative return on equity of 22.28%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Streamline Health Solutions by 31.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,499,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after buying an additional 357,200 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its position in Streamline Health Solutions by 118.5% during the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 184,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Streamline Health Solutions by 46.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 95,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 30,050 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Streamline Health Solutions during the second quarter worth about $31,000. 40.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Streamline Health Solutions

(Get Rating)

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides computer software-based solutions, professional consulting, and auditing and coding services, which capture, aggregate, and translate structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights.

