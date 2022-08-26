StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Security National Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ SNFCA opened at $7.75 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.05. The stock has a market cap of $167.48 million, a PE ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.69. Security National Financial has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $9.96.

Get Security National Financial alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Security National Financial

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Security National Financial during the first quarter worth $304,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Security National Financial by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 315,824 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 6,230 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Security National Financial during the first quarter worth $59,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Security National Financial by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 118,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Security National Financial by 11.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.67% of the company’s stock.

About Security National Financial

Security National Financial Corporation engages in the life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Security National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Security National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.