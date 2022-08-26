STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,601 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $1,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of STORE Capital by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,089,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $441,080,000 after purchasing an additional 445,292 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in STORE Capital by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,766,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $409,261,000 after acquiring an additional 741,979 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in STORE Capital by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,835,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,151,000 after acquiring an additional 359,570 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in STORE Capital by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,863,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,904,000 after acquiring an additional 138,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC grew its position in STORE Capital by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 3,763,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,003,000 after acquiring an additional 707,797 shares in the last quarter. 86.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on STOR. Truist Financial dropped their target price on STORE Capital from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded STORE Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI set a $32.00 target price on STORE Capital in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on STORE Capital from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

Shares of STOR opened at $27.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19 and a beta of 1.14. STORE Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $24.48 and a 1 year high of $36.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is 128.33%.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

