Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Shares of Summit Therapeutics stock opened at $1.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.64. Summit Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.88 and a 12 month high of $8.39.
Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.25 million for the quarter. Summit Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 879.62% and a negative return on equity of 112.66%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hoylecohen LLC grew its position in Summit Therapeutics by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 30,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Summit Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Summit Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Summit Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $457,000. 11.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States and Latin America. It conducts clinical programs focusing on Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.
