Suzanne L. Helen Sells 6,300 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Stock

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total transaction of $707,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,953 shares in the company, valued at $2,914,521.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Mohawk Industries Stock Performance

Shares of MHK stock opened at $115.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.25. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $111.36 and a one year high of $204.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $124.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.47.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mohawk Industries

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MHK. Shapiro Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,936,000. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 26.8% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,723,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,040,000 after buying an additional 364,085 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,205,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,791,000 after buying an additional 338,782 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,747,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,876,000 after purchasing an additional 328,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 18.0% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,068,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,705,000 after purchasing an additional 316,197 shares during the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MHK. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $162.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Bank of America upgraded Mohawk Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.21.

About Mohawk Industries

(Get Rating)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.