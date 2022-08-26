Swiss National Bank Boosts Holdings in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.26% of PRA Group worth $4,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PRAA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of PRA Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $416,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in PRA Group by 117.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 13,488 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in PRA Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,139,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,199,000 after purchasing an additional 25,281 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PRA Group by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PRA Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of PRA Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th.

PRA Group Price Performance

Shares of PRA Group stock opened at $38.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.22. PRA Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.22 and a 12 month high of $51.00.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $258.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.98 million. PRA Group had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 10.87%. PRA Group’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. Analysts anticipate that PRA Group, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

PRA Group Profile



PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

