Swiss National Bank Grows Stock Position in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.24% of Middlesex Water worth $4,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Middlesex Water in the first quarter worth $32,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Middlesex Water in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Middlesex Water in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Middlesex Water in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Middlesex Water in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.14% of the company’s stock.

Middlesex Water Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of MSEX stock opened at $92.14 on Friday. Middlesex Water has a fifty-two week low of $75.77 and a fifty-two week high of $121.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.13 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Middlesex Water Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Middlesex Water

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Middlesex Water’s payout ratio is currently 51.79%.

In related news, VP Lorrie Beth Ginegaw sold 620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total transaction of $49,810.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,452.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Middlesex Water from $102.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. TheStreet upgraded Middlesex Water from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Middlesex Water from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th.

Middlesex Water Company Profile

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

